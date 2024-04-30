Uttar Pradesh: German Shepherd attacks 6-year-old girl in Ghaziabad housing society, video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : X/@THESUBTITLEGUY A screengrab of the incident which was captured on CCTV.

In a concerning incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad residential complex, a German Shepherd attacked a six-year-old girl while she was riding her bicycle on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Vanya Chauhan. The distressing scene, captured on viral CCTV footage shows the dog targeting the girl within the premises of the Ajnara Integrity Housing Society. The owner struggled to contain the dog despite being restrained by a leash.

Incident caught on camera

The CCTV footage shows the harrowing moment when Vanya was cycling and suddenly attacked by the German Shepherd. In a courageous response, her mother swiftly intervened, shielding her daughter from further harm. The video further shows Vanya quickly abandoning her cycle and fleeing to safety.

Victim's mother put her brave foot forward

The victim's mother's actions continued as she sought assistance from a nearby security guard, who was speaking with the dog's owner. She then swiftly took Vanya to safety and departed the area. Vanya sustained injuries to her hands and waist from the dog's bites and claw scratches, as evident from the footage, according to reports. Notably, the housing society witnessed several children present during the distressing incident.

Similar incident in Ghaziabad

In a similar incident, a 15-year-old boy named Altaf was attacked by a pit bull in Ghaziabad and the moment was captured on camera earlier this month. The scary video showed the boy fighting for his life as the dog kept attacking him as locals looked on. The CCTV footage showed two boys near the gate of a house when the pitbull suddenly pounced on Altaf, causing him to lose his balance and fall. After much struggle, the boy managed to break free of the dog and took shelter in the adjoining house, but the pitbull refused to let go of him. The boy was left on his own to fight off the dog as the other boy fled and one man kept looking on.

