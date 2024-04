Updated on: April 30, 2024 23:39 IST

Agra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's SP Singh Baghel to face triangular contest in UP | Hot Seat

Agra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister, Dr SP Singh Baghel, is seeking his second term from Agra which is a reserved seat. The SP has fielded Suresh Chandra Kadam from Agra while the BSP has named Pooja Amrohi as its candidate.