Ram Mandir decked up with flowers, special lights, traditional diya to be used in ‘Garbh Griha’ | DETAILS

Ram Mandir consecration: With the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya just round the corner, the grand temple being built has been decorated with “rich stocks” of flowers and special lights for the historic event which has grabbed the eyeballs across the globe, officials said on Saturday (January 20). The entire temple town is in the grip of religious fervour or as the locals say, "Ayodhya Rammay ho rahi hai". According to a source in the temple, rick stocks of flowers have been used to decorate the religious structure and special floral designs have been made to deck up the temple for the big day.

"These are all natural flowers and due to winter can last longer. So they will remain fresh on the day of the consecration ceremony. The fragrance and the aesthetic appeal of these vibrant flowers have lent another layer of divinity to the temple," a source said.

Special teams made for decoration

Special teams were made for the decoration of temple with flowers and illumination work and they all are working in tandem under the guidance of the trust officials.

According to the source, decorative lights being used for outer illumination are themed on diya aiming to give it a traditional look and highlight the ornate elements of the temple.

"Inside the garbh griha, the traditional diya will be used," he said.

The soft illumination on the inner side of the temple will highlight the architectural elements while the outer illumination will get turned on only after evening, the source said.

The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon. The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will take place on January 22 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various other personalities from all walks of life including Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and others.

The entry into the temple will be from the east side and exit from the south side.

The entire temple superstructure will eventually be three-storeyed -- G+2, the temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai earlier said. Visitors will climb 32 steps from the eastern side to reach the main temple.

The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high. Each floor of the temple will be 20 ft high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

(With PTI inputs)

