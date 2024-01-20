Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: First image of Ram Lalla comes to fore as Ayodhya set for deity's 'pran pratishtha'

Follow us on Image Source : X/SHRI RAM JANMBHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: As the countdown for the Ram Mandir inauguration begins, preparations for the mega historic event are in full swing in Ayodhya, with the religious fervour gripping the entire country. 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir will be held on January 22. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm. PM Modi will then address a gathering of over 7,000 people at the venue. More states announced time off on January 22 to let government employees witness the consecration on television or take part in local religious events. Haryana and Rajasthan declared a half-day off for its employees, and the day was declared a public holiday in Maharashtra, Puducherry and Chandigarh.