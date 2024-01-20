Saturday, January 20, 2024
     
Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: First image of Ram Lalla comes to fore as Ayodhya set for deity's 'pran pratishtha'

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live Updates: Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 in a historic event, which will be attended by several personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol to be seated at 'Garba Griha' was unveiled on Friday, ahead of the inauguration.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Ayodhya Updated on: January 20, 2024 8:01 IST
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Image Source : X/SHRI RAM JANMBHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: As the countdown for the Ram Mandir inauguration begins, preparations for the mega historic event are in full swing in Ayodhya, with the religious fervour gripping the entire country. 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir will be held on January 22. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm. PM Modi will then address a gathering of over 7,000 people at the venue. More states announced time off on January 22 to let government employees witness the consecration on television or take part in local religious events. Haryana and Rajasthan declared a half-day off for its employees, and the day was declared a public holiday in Maharashtra, Puducherry and Chandigarh.

 

Live updates :Ram Mandir Ayodhya

  • Jan 20, 2024 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    It is happening after consistent efforts over time: Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati on Ram Mandir

    "After around 400-500 years, this moment has come, big fights were fought, and war happened," he said.

  • Jan 20, 2024 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Ramayana worth Rs 1,65,000 displayed in Ayodhya

    The weight of the Ramayana is 45 kg and it comes in three boxes.

  • Jan 20, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Amrit Mahotsav laser show organised in Ayodhya

    Amrit Mahotsav laser show was organised before Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

  • Jan 20, 2024 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    First image of Ram Lalla surfaces

    The first image of the new Ram Lalla idol became public on Friday as anticipation built up for the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple on January 22. The statue, carved in black stone sourced from Karnataka, has its eyes covered with a piece of yellow cloth and is adorned with a garland of roses, going by the picture released by the Vishva Hindu Parishad. Ram Lalla, the child Ram, is in the standing posture. The new 51-inch idol, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon.

  • Jan 20, 2024 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Image of Lord Ram made with 2.3 lakh 'diyas' in Latur

    An image of Lord Ram has been made on a 15000 square foot plot using 2.3 lakh 'diyas' in Latur in Maharashtra to mark the idol consecration of the deity's temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The image, which was made by more than 100 artists between January 14 and January 19, was unveiled on Friday evening by local MP Sudhakar Shrangare.

