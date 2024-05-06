Mandi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut to take on royal 'King' Vikramaditya Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Kangana Ranaut vs Congress' Vikramaditya Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The stage is set for a high-stakes battle in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat. In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vikramaditya Singh, the royal heir of the former Rampur Bushahr princely state, will face off against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Representing the Congress party, Singh, the son of the six-time former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, brings with him a legacy of governance. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut ventures into the political sphere as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding a new dimension to her diverse career.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and 2014 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma from BJP won the seat with a margin of 405,459 votes. Ram Swaroop Sharma was polled 647,189 votes with a vote share of 69.00 per cent and defeated Aashray Sharma from Congress who got 241,730 votes (25.63 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma from BJP won the seat and was polled 362,824 votes with a vote share of 49.94 per cent. Congress candidate Pratibha Singh got 322,968 votes (44.46 per cent) and was the runner-up.Ram Swaroop Sharma defeated Pratibha Singh by a margin of 39,856 votes.

Mandi Lok Sabha constituency

The Mandi constituency is considered a stronghold of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family. The seat is currently held by the late leader's wife Pratibha Singh. She was elected after a by-election in 2021 after the seat was vacated after the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Mandi is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The state has four parliamentary seats. The Mandi seat comprises 17 Assembly segments including Bharmour, Lahaul & spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur and Congress Kinnaur. The constituency is a general seat. The BJP and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats. The polling on these four seats, along with six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019.

