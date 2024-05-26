Women raped on pretext of getting work in Kapil Sharma's show, accused casting agent arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Women raped on pretext of getting work in Kapil Sharma's show

The rape of a woman on the pretext of getting her work in comedian Kapil Sharma's show has shaken the entertainment industry. The case is of Nalasopara adjacent to Mumbai on May 21. Where the accused casting agent Anand Singh called the victim woman for an audition at her home on the pretext of getting her a job in "The Kapil Sharma Show" and then raped her. The incident took place on May 20th.

Accused casting agent arrested

After committing the incident, accused Anand Singh had also threatened to kill the victim if she said anything to anyone. Despite this, the victim filed the case against the accused at Tulinj police station in Nalasopara, after which the accused was arrested. On the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case against the accused casting agent Anand Singh under sections 376, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian IPC and arrested the accused Anand Singh.

Here's what the victim said

The victim told to Police that the accused Anand had deceived that he was known to big personalities of the TV industry. He also lied about working in Kapil Sharma's show. The victim said that she thought Anand would get her work in Kapil Sharma's show. Police said that the accused was introduced to the victim through an acquaintance. The woman had gone to Anand's house in Nalasopara to give the audition. There is when he raped the woman.

The victim woman said that when Anand was taking the audition, he was trying to get close to her. When she protested against this, he forced himself on her. During this time she was also beaten. Not only this, Anand Singh also threatened to kill her if she went to the police.

