T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 schedule, match timings, venues and all you need to know

All eight teams for the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup have been confirmed with Bangladesh's 21-run win over Nepal in their final group stage encounter. Rest of the matches in the group stage are now dead rubbers with no significance left. Moreover, with Bangladesh's win, the schedule for the Super 8 round has also been finalised.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups four teams each as per their pre-tournament seeding. Accordingly, India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are part of Group 1 while South Africa, West Indies, England and the USA have been slotted together in group 2. The crucial phase of the competition will get underway on June 19 with the match between hosts USA and South Africa in Antigua.

Team India will play its opening game in this round against Afghanistan on June 20 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. The other two matches will be against Bangladesh and Australia on June 22 and 24 respectively. The two hosts USA and the West Indies are scheduled to lock horns on June 22 (according to IST) in Barbados.

Here's all you need to know about Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024:

Groups

Group 1 Group 2 India South Africa Australia West Indies Afghanistan England Bangladesh USA

Schedule (Time in IST)

19 June: USA v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua (8 PM IST)

20 June: England v West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia (6 AM IST)

20 June: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados (8 PM IST)

21 June: Australia v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua (6 AM IST)

21 June: England v South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia (8 PM IST)

22 June: USA v West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados (6 AM IST)

22 June: India v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua (8 PM IST)

23 June: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent (6 AM IST)

23 June: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados (8 PM IST)

24 June: West Indies v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua (6 AM IST)

24 June: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia (8 PM IST)

25 June: Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Arnos Vale, St Vincent (6 AM IST)

Venues

A total of four venues - Trinidad, St Lucia, Antigua, Barbados, St Vincent will host all the Super 8 fixtures.

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Star Sports will continue to telecast the T20 World Cup matches live and the streaming will be available on Hotstar for free.