Fathers Day 2024: Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of her daughter on Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who tied the knot in 2021, have finally welcomed a baby girl to their family. Natasha gave birth to a daughter on June 3 and fans, and celebrities wished the couple blessings and happiness. On the occasion of Father's Day, the Bhediya actor took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of his daughter.

Along with the photo, Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption, "Happy Father's Day. My Father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is going out there and working for your family so will be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad". Celebrities and fans too wished the father-daughter duo in the comment section. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Girl daddd VD, badaa ho gaya re tu!". Co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared cute heart emojis.

Fans too flooded the comment section to shower their blessings. One user wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to you, VeeDee! Cheers to your new fatherhood.". Another user wrote, "Aww...she is the luckiest little girl, our choti princess". "The most emotional post ever", wrote the third user. Varun and Natasha got married in a private ceremony on January 24, 2021. Both tied the knot in Alibaug in the presence of a few family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan, Varun will soon be seen in 'Baby John'. Directed by A Kaliswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is expected to have an entertaining story, impressive performances and adrenaline-pumping action scenes. Along with Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film will feature many actors including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.

Varun Dhawan is going to be seen with Samantha Prabhu in this much-talked-about series. Apart from these two, Sikandar Kher will also be seen playing an important role in Citadel. Apart from India, this series, which is being made at an expensive cost, has also been shot in Siberia. Samantha is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this series. Priyanka Chopra played an important role in the original version of Citadel along with Marvel star Richard Madden.

Recently, Varun Dhawan surprised his fans by sharing a clip of his cameo in the latest horror comedy film Munjya. In the clip, Varun Dhawan is seen hiding behind a big rock in the jungle and has covered himself with leaves. He sees Abhishek Banerjee's character Janardan and asks him to help. He then throws some clothes towards Bhaskar. Bhaskar then wears the underwear and at that time the clip ends with a jump scare from Munjya. Munjya focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore.

