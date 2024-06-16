Chandu Champion Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kabir Khan's film witnesses growth, earns THIS much on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Kartik Aaryan as Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion was finally released in theatres on June 14 and is receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics. There is tremendous buzz among the audience about the film. In this Kabir Khan directorial, Kartik Aaryan played the role of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Know how much the sports biopic earned on day 2. According to a report in Sacnilk, Chandu Champion earned Rs 6.75 crore in India on its second day. The film had an overall 21.27 % Hindi Occupancy on Friday, June 14.

Chandu Champion Day 2 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 8.26%

Afternoon Shows: 17.74%

Evening Shows: 24.26%

Night Shows: 34.81%

India TV's Jaya Dwivedi wrote in her review, "Kartik Aaryan does a commendable job of playing a complex character. His eagerness, honesty and curiosity are clearly visible in playing the character of Murlikant. Compared to previous films, Kartik Aaryan's acting skills in Chandu Champion are something people are going to remember for a long time. He has captured every emotion in every scene perfectly. Despite not having a female lead, each scene of the film is captivating and one wouldn't be able to take off eyes for a minute from the screen."

"Vijay Raaz, who stole the limelight in 'Soorma' and 'Shabaash Mithu', once again managed to do it this time. His role as Tiger Ali will make you laugh but at the same time emotional too. Despite Shreyas Talpade and Brijendra Kala's screen presence for less time, they still managed to grab the attention with their brilliant acting skills. Rajpal Yadav as Topaz is the best and establishes his place as the comedy king. Bhuvan Arora won hearts with his role as the true companion of Murlikant. Anirudh Dave played the role of brother while Himanshu Jaykar played the role of younger Murlikant. Both the characters played them perfectly in the film."

She further added, "The cinematography of the film is definitely one of the things which needs to be acknowledged and appreciated. A shot has been shown in the film where the beginning starts with a plane passing right in front of the sun and ends with the sun turning into a ball of the flag of Japan."

