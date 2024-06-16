Father's Day Special: Varun Dhawan to Ram Charan, young Bollywood dads in town

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Young dads in Bollywood town

Every year the third Sunday of June in most parts of the world is celebrated as Father's Day. This year Father’s Day will be observed on June 16. The special day is observed annually to recognise the contribution of fathers and thank them for their contribution to a child's life. The day is all about honouring the joys of fatherhood and the bond shared. In Bollywood, actors including Varun Dhawan, and Vikrant Massey welcomed their little ones, while other actors Ranveer Singh and Ali Fazal are also expecting their babies this year. Let's take a look at young Bollywood dads in the tinsel town.

1. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who tied the knot in 2021, have finally welcomed a baby girl to their family. Natasha gave birth to a daughter on June 3 and fans, and celebrities wished the couple blessings and happiness.

2. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who got married in 2022 in Mumbai, welcomed a baby girl named Raha. They also recently revealed their daughter to the paps and since then, the couple have often been spotted with their little princess in every outing.

3. Ram Charan

After 11 years of marriage, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana joyfully embraced parenthood by welcoming their adorable baby girl named Klin Kaara Konidela in Hyderabad. The well-wishes and congratulations from devoted Mega fans have been pouring in on different social media platforms, celebrating Ram Charan's new role as a father and sharing their immense joy.

4. Vikrant Massey

12th Fail famed actor Vikrant Massey and his wife and actor Sheetal Thakur who dated each other for almost a decade and tied the knot in 2022, got blessed with a baby boy this year. From TV to the movie world, everyone has been wishing the couple on the arrival of their son Vardaan.

5. Karan Singh Grover

The Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed their first child, a baby daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015 and tied the knot after one year of dating.

