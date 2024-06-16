Imtiaz Ali Birthday Special: 5 films of director that showcases his modern take on love

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali, the name which epitomises offbeat cinema and movies with deep implications, celebrates his 53rd birthday today. A director, producer and writer, Imtiaz Ali has been the man behind several memorable films and performances in Bollywood. He has always been loved and lauded for his flair in movies that left an impact on our minds for a long time. From Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met', Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar to Alia Bhatt starrer Highway, Ali has infused contemporary and new-age romance into Hindi cinema. As the ace director celebrates his birthday, let's look at five of his best films that enthralled the audience.

1. Jab We Met

Jab We Met is the story of Aditya, a heartbroken business tycoon, who aimlessly boards a train to escape his depressing life. He meets Geet, a bubbly Punjabi girl, and gets pulled into her crazy life. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon and Dara Singh.

2. Highway

The Highway is the story of Veera, a young bride-to-be, who is abducted by a local gangster, Mahabir, and his men a day before her wedding. Far from being terrified of her abductor, Veera discovers a new meaning to her life. The film features Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Pradeep Nagar and Hemant Mahaur.

3. Tamasha

Ved and Tara fall in love while on a holiday in Corsica and decide to keep their real identities undisclosed. Tara returns to Delhi and meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Naila Grewal and Arushi Sharma.

4. Rockstar

Rockstar is the story of college student Janardhan a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari.

5. Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is the story of a humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Nisha Bano, Anurag Arora and Samuel John.

