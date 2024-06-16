'Disco King' Mithun Chakraborty's 5 best films of all time | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Mithun Chakraborty

Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty is a master of all trades. The actor has been an accomplished actor, writer, singer, TV host, producer, social worker, politician and entrepreneur. Mithun Chakraborty rose to fame with his 1982 film Disco Dancer. His dance moves and acting skills impressed the viewers. On the special occasion of his birthday, here are 5 films that define his acting prowess.

1. Disco Dancer

Disco Dancer is the story of Anil, a street singer, who is humiliated and driven out of Bombay along with his mother. However, he soon becomes a famous performer but the enemies from his past try to destroy his hard-earned career. Directed by Babbar Subhash, the film stars Kalpana Iyer, Rajesh Khanna, Gita Siddharth, Master Chotu and Om Puri.

2. Phool Aur Angaar

Phool Aur Angaar is the story of a young man who rescues a woman from being molested but gets accused of a heinous crime instead. Trying to apprehend the miscreants, he gets caught in a web of deception and lies. Directed by Ashok Gaikwad, the film stars Shanti Priya, Prem Chopra, Paresh Rawal and Arjun Sarja.

3. Tadipaar

Tadipaar is the story of Shankar comes across Namkeen and discovers that she resembles Mohinidevi, a millionaire who has gone missing. Sensing an opportunity to acquire riches, he asks Namkeen to impersonate Mohinidevi. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film stars Pooja Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Gavin Packard, Juhi Chawla and Javed Khan Amrohi.

4. OMG – Oh My God!

OMG – Oh My God! is the story when an earthquake destroys an atheist Kanji's antique shop, and he decides to sue God. However, when Lord Krishna helps him fight the lawsuit and expose the corrupt charlatans, his faith is restored. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Bhavesh Mandalia, Govind Namdev and Om Puri.

5. Guru

Guru tells the story of Guru, an ambitious man, along with his wife, who leaves his small village behind to pursue his dream of opening his own business. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mallika Sherawat.

