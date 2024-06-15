Horoscope Today, June 16: Pisces might go on a trip; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, June 16

Horoscope Today, June 16, 2024: Today is Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi and Sunday. The Dashami Tithi will last until 4:45 AM tomorrow. The Variyan Yoga will remain until 9:04 PM tonight. Hasta Nakshatra will prevail until 11:15 AM, after which Chitra Nakshatra will commence. Additionally, today is Ganga Dussehra. Let's find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on June 16, 2024, and what measures you can take to make it better. Also, discover your lucky number and lucky colour for today.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You may receive a job offer from a large company. You will be eager to start a new business. Your status and prestige will increase, making your day splendid. Those in marketing will see good profits. A stalled project might be completed today. There will be good harmony in your married life.

Taurus

Today will be a happy day for you. There will be a cheerful atmosphere in your married life. Commerce students will find more interest in their studies. People dealing in dry fruits will see an increase in income, making the day profitable. Teachers might get transferred to their desired locations. Love mates will value each other's feelings. You will get relief from health-related issues. Your financial situation will improve.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Cosmetic businesses will see good sales today. You will go shopping with your spouse. Advice from elders will guide you in your professional field. Avoid fried food. There is a need to curb unnecessary expenses. Those in politics may attend an event where people will try to connect with you. You might also plan a trip with friends.

Cancer

Today will be an excellent day for you. You might consider taking a franchise of a big product. Your interest in the arts will increase, and you will try to do something creative. It would be better to make decisions with your mind rather than your heart. To keep yourself cheerful, spend some time on creative activities. Property dealers will have good business. Teachers might have an important meeting today.

Leo

Today will be an excellent day for you. You will be focused on your work, and the day will be in your favour. You might receive good news in your married life. Your reputation in the workplace will increase, and you will stay healthy. Students are likely to succeed. Before trusting a stranger, gather good information about them. Love mates will have a good day. You will receive financial gains from different sources.

Virgo

Today will be an excellent day for you. You will get a good job with the help of a friend, strengthening your friendship. Those in the grocery business will see good profits. Students will complete their practical work with the help of a colleague. You will help others as much as possible, making your day pleasant. You will stay healthy. Newlyweds will go on a trip, strengthening their relationship.

Libra

Today will be a happy day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to succeed. The family atmosphere will be peaceful. Jewellery businesses will see good income. You will receive all possible help from family members for any task. You will have a chance to go out with your love mate. You will stay healthy and focused on work. A pending office task will be completed with the help of a colleague.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You will successfully understand your household responsibilities better. Electricians will earn more than usual. Focus on your work in the office, as there may be a heavy workload. The arrival of a relative will make the family atmosphere joyful. You will visit a religious place with your family. Children will be busy playing today. You will go to the market to buy household necessities.

Sagittarius

Today will be an excellent day for you. Seniors in the office will appreciate your work. Newlywed couples will receive blessings from their elders, making the day full of happiness. Teachers will successfully explain a topic to students. You will be able to get your work done by others. You will feel fit today. Politicians will be honoured today, increasing your respect in society.

Capricorn

Today will be a profitable day for you. You will make new plans to advance your business. Personal tasks along with domestic responsibilities will increase. You will help someone in need. Mothers will prepare their children's favourite dishes to make them happy. Those in the mobile accessories business will see good profits. Politicians will have a good day, with opportunities to participate in social events.

Aquarius

Today will be an excellent day for you. Computer engineers will have a good day and may start working on a new project. Those in the woodwork business will see good business. Loan applications will be approved today. Government employees may get transferred to their preferred locations. You might consider learning dance today. There are chances of a promotion in your job. Overall, today will be a good day for you.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You might go on a trip with your family, which will be full of entertainment. It will be an excellent day for women. If you want to buy a vehicle, today will be a good day for it. You will spend more time on social media today. You might get a good job that you will like very much. Your positive thinking will bring success in your tasks.