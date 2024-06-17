WATCH | Bangladesh batter takes cue from team dugout before opting for DRS vs Nepal - T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh

Bangladesh have played some exciting cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup winning three out of four matches in their group stage and have also made it to the Super 8 round. Their last game was against Nepal and they managed to successfully defend 106 runs winning the match by 21 runs. Nepal captain Rohit Paudel and Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib were in the headlines during the match as tempers frayed in the middle between them during the match.

However, another incident that sought everyone's attention was the Bangladesh players seeking help from the dugout before opting for DRS and yet again, Tanzim Hasan was in the limelight for the same. The incident happened in the 14th over of Bangladesh's innings when Sandeep Lamichhane dismissed the batter lbw with the umpire adjudging him out. Tanzim was walking away only for his partner Jaker Ali to stop him asking to go for the DRS after someone from dugout signalled them to do so.

Moreover, the 15-second timer had also ended by then and even then, the umpires allowed the batter to opt for DRS and the decision was overturned with the Hawk-eye suggesting that the ball would've missed the stumps. The video of the same has gone viral now and the fans are asking serious questions of ICC.

Here's the video:

It didn't cost Nepal much as Lamichhane castled Tanzim on the very next delivery and the latter had to walk back to the dugout. Nepal restricted Bangladesh to just 106 runs but couldn't chase the total down later as they were skittled just for 85 runs. Only three of their batters - Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee - reached double digits scoring 17, 27 and 25 runs respectively. But their efforts didn't prove to be enough for Nepal to win their first ever T20 World Cup game.