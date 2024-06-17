DRDO to test shoulder-fired air defence missiles at high altitudes, know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A medium-range surface-to-air missile is being test-fired.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to conduct high-altitude trials of indigenous shoulder-fired air defence missiles. These trials are a precursor to handing over the missile systems to the Indian Army for user assessments. Developed to meet the Indian Army and Air Force's need for Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) systems, these missiles are designed to counter aerial threats such as drones, fighter aircraft, and helicopters in border areas.

High-altitude testing

Defence officials disclosed that the trials will occur in mountainous regions like Ladakh or Sikkim. These tests will evaluate the missile system's performance in challenging environments.

Enhanced targeting capabilities

The missile system has demonstrated the ability to lock on and neutralise both long-range and short-range targets. Issues with short-range targeting have been resolved, and the system is progressing towards completion.

Addressing inventory shortages

Indian forces, led by the Indian Army, are addressing a shortage of various VSHORAD missiles. The Army is working on two projects worth Rs 6,800 crore to develop these systems indigenously, amid heightened aerial threats from Pakistan and China.

Current inventory status

The existing VSHORAD missiles in the Army and Air Force inventories utilise infrared homing guidance systems. The Igla 1M VSHORAD missile system, inducted in 1989, was scheduled for de-induction in 2013, highlighting the need for updated systems.

