Army opens fire after suspicious movement in Kashmir’s Bandipora, two terrorists believed to be trapped

Image Source : PTI/FILE Security personnel in Kashmir

Army personnel opened fire after a suspicious movement was noticed in the Aragam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. A joint team of state police and the army launched a search operation in the area.

According to the sources, 2 terrorists were believed to be trapped in the forest area.

The development comes amid massive search operations in several pockets, including Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir following the deadly terror attack in which nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan were killed and several others injured on June 10.

Subsequently, on June 12, two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kathua district and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Shah orders implementation of area domination, zero-terror plans in Jammu

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a high-level meeting at the North Block, New Delhi, three days after Prime Minister Modi chaired a similar meeting where he directed officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" after a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of the Jammu region.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh, BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain and other top security officials attended the meeting.

She directed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division like they did in Kashmir to achieve success. He also said the Narendra Modi government is committed to set an example by cracking down on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir through innovative means.

These were conveyed to officials by the home minister at a high-level meeting convened to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks in the Union Territory, sources said.

He also reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin on June 29, in a subsequent meeting.

The sources said the home minister was given a thorough briefing on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir where security forces are expected to intensify counter-terrorism operations in the coming days.