Alia Bhatt makes her debut as author with new children's book series

Alia Bhatt added one more feather to her cap by turning author with "The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home", a children's picture book. The actress, who shares 19-month-old daughter Raha with "Brahmastra" co-star-husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared the update on her Instagram page.

Along with a picture, she wrote in the caption, "A new adventure begins...“Ed finds a Home” is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma... My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children... I am grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life... Fingers crossed for this journey ahead."

Described as a picture book on "caring for the planet and friendship with pets", "Ed Finds A Home" is published by Puffin Books India, the children's imprint of Penguin Books India. Alia founded the kids' wear and maternity wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. Last year, Reliance Retail entered into a joint venture with a 51 per cent stake in the apparel label. In 2021, the actor also launched the production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has wrapped up filming Jigra, her upcoming movie. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed his next movie, Love and War, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, in January, it took all of his fans by surprise. This is the director's debut film with Kaushal, and it brings Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kapoor back together after a 17-year break. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhatt get back together following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Wednesday, January 24, the title of the new movie was revealed. The movie is scheduled to release on Christmas Day of 2025.

