Assembly bypolls: Congress releases list of candidates for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

The Congress party on Monday released the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The polling for the assembly seats is slated for July 10.

List of candidate

Himachal Pradesh:

1. Hamirpur - Dr. Pushpendra Verma

2. Nalagarh - Hardeep Singh Bawa

Uttarakhand:

1. Badrinath - Lakhpat Butola

2. Manglaur - Qazi Nizamuddin

Assembly by-polls to be held on July 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the schedule for the upcoming by-elections across 13 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

The assembly seats that are going for bypolls include four seats in West Bengal, three in Himachal Pradesh, and two in Uttarakhand. The 13 assembly constituencies going to polls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj (West Bengal), Ranaghat Dakshin (West Bengal), Bagda (West Bengal), Maniktala (West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab), Dehra (Himachal Pradesh), Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

In a statement released by the poll body, details were provided about the 13 assembly constituencies where elections are scheduled to be held. The ECI said, the notification for the elections across the constituencies will be issued on June 14, with the last date for filing nomination papers set for June 21. The poll papers will be scrutinized on June 24, and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26.

Eventually, the polling will be held across all constituencies on July 10, with the counting of votes set for July 13.

