Assembly bypolls: BJP releases list of candidates for Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Assembly bypolls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (June 13) released its list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assembly in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, which is scheduled to be held on July 10.

Here's a list of candidates

Himachal Pradesh

Dehra: Hoshiyar Singh Chambyal

Hamripur: Ashish Sharma

Nalagarh: Krishan Lal Thakur

Uttarakhand

Badrinath: Rajendra Singh Bhandari

Manglaur: Kartar Singh Bhadana

Madhya Pradesh

Amarwara (ST): Kamlesh Shah

Kamlesh Shah, a three-time MLA from Amarwara and previously a member of the Congress party, joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections. Shah, who was considered close to former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, resigned after switching parties, leading the Election Commission to declare the Amarwara seat vacant and schedule a by-election.

Bypolls for 13 Assembly constituencies on July 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for by-elections across 13 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

The assembly seats going for bypolls include four seats in West Bengal, three seats in Himachal Pradesh, and two seats in Uttarakhand. The 13 assembly constituencies going to polls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj (West Bengal), Ranaghat Dakshin (West Bengal), Bagda (West Bengal), Maniktala (West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab), Dehra (Himachal Pradesh), Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

In a statement released by the poll body, details were provided about the 13 assembly constituencies where elections are scheduled to be held. The ECI said, the notification for the elections across the constituencies will be issued on June 14, with the last date for filing nomination papers set for June 21. The poll papers will be scrutinized on June 24, and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26.

Further, polling will be held across all constituencies on July 10, with the counting of votes set for July 13, the ECI added.

