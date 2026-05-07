One year of Operation Sindoor: How India dealt severe blow to Masood Azhar, wiping out his terrorist clan

Yusuf Azhar, alias Ustaad Gohri, a key Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, IC 814 hijacker and brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, was among those eliminated in the strikes. He was known as the chief of the Balakot Jaish terror camp and was involved in the Uri, Pulwama and Pathankot terror attacks. Yusuf Azhar was killed in the Operation Sindoor missile strikes in Bahawalpur.

His wife, Sadiya Azhar, currently heads JeM’s women’s wing, Jammat ul Momminat.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Hafiz Muhammad Jameel and his son Hamza (R)

Hafiz Muhammad Jameel, a senior Jaish leader and the eldest brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, was among those eliminated in Operation Sindoor along with his son, Hamza Jameel.

He was responsible for overseeing the Markaz Subhan Allah terror headquarters in Bahawalpur, an 18-acre facility used for recruitment, indoctrination and training of terrorists. Both Hafiz Muhammad Jameel and Hamza Jameel were killed in the precision missile strike carried out on the Jaish e Mohammed headquarters under Operation Sindoor.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Huzaifa Asghar Alvi and Muhammad Abdul Aziz (R)

Among the other terrorists eliminated was Huzaifa Asghar Alvi, a highly trained senior commander and the adopted son of Abdul Rauf Asghar, the operational chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Senior JeM terrorist Muhammad Abdul Aziz was also killed in the strikes.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Hassan and Waqas

Hassan and Waqas, two relatives of Masood Azhar, were among those killed in the Operation Sindoor strike on the Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad.

Hassan, the son of Muhammad Asghar Khan Kashmiri, who headed JeM’s Kashmir division, had attended key Shura meetings in Rawalpindi and Islamabad alongside Masood Azhar and other senior Jaish commanders.

Waqas was known as a trained sniper specialist. Both were reportedly involved in plans to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir to carry out terror activities.

The two terrorists were eliminated in the precision missile strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor. Their deaths were first exposed by us last year following the operation.

Also read: PM Modi hails Armed Forces on first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, reaffirms India's anti-terror resolve