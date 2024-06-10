Bypolls for 13 Assembly constituencies in 7 states to be held on July 10, declares Election Commission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Mere days after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, the Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for by-elections across 13 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement released by the poll body, details were provided about the 13 assembly constituencies where elections are scheduled to be held. The ECI said, the notification for the elections across the constituencies will be issued on June 14, with the last date for filing nomination papers set for June 21. The poll papers will be scrutinized on June 24, and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26.



Further, polling will be held across all constituencies on July 10, with the counting of votes set for July 13, the ECI added.



About 13 assembly constituencies

The statement further mentioned that the assembly seats going for bypolls include four seats in West Bengal, three seats in Himachal Pradesh, and two seats in Uttarakhand. It added, the 13 assembly constituencies going to polls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj (West Bengal), Ranaghat Dakshin (West Bengal), Bagda (West Bengal), Maniktala (West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab), Dehra (Himachal Pradesh), Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).



About by polls



Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.

