Mohun Bagan crown ISL champion by beating Bengaluru FC, Sunil Chhetri loses third final Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 to win the Indian Super League 2024-25. Jason Cummins and Jamie MacLaren were on target as the Mariners scripted a sensational comeback following an own goal from Alberto Rodrigues in the first half.

Mohun Bagan are once again the champion of India. The Jose Molina side defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the ISL 2024-25 final at the Salt Lake Stadium to be crowned the new winner. They defeated Bengaluru FC in the final of 2023 but suffered a humiliating 1-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC last year. This year, the Mariners defied all the odds and won the ISL league shield and doubled it up with a sensational performance in the final.

In the first half, the Sunil Chhetri-led side produced multiple chances but they failed to convert those. The hosts weren’t clinical either, having missed two key chances in the first half. However, they conceded an early goal in the second half, which shook things up for them. In the 49th minute of the game, Alberto Rodrigues turned one into his own net, which silenced the home crowd.

However, they scripted a sensational comeback. Even after conceding the goal, things weren’t going too well for them but they managed to earn a penalty 72nd minute of the match, which gave Mohun Bagan the belief to go on and win the match. Notably, Jamie MacLaren’s header hit Chinglensana Singh and the referee immediately called for a penalty. Jason Cummings stepped up and turned that one to bring Mohun Bagan to level terms.

Both teams launched several attacks since then but neither of them could convert them. The match eventually moved to the extra time where MacLaren scored the second goal for Mohun Bagan in the 96th minute of the match. They managed to keep the BFC attackers calm since scoring and eventually won the prestigious cup.

Meanwhile, this was Sunil Chhetri’s third defeat in an ISL final. Bengaluru had a topsy-turvy season but nevertheless, they managed to make it to the summit clash, which ultimately didn’t quite go their way.