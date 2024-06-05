Union Cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Parliament Building in New Delhi.

A day after the election results were declared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The term of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 16. In this final meeting of Modi 2.0's cabinet, several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, participated. The meeting was held at PM Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

Election results and political strategies

The BJP secured 240 seats, with the NDA obtaining a clear majority in the 543-member house. The principal opposition party, Congress, won 99 seats. Both the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA blocs are set to hold meetings on Wednesday to strategize future political actions. The NDA leaders are scheduled to meet at Prime Minister Modi's residence at 3:30 p.m. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on his social media platform X that leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet around 6 p.m. in the national capital.

Comparative election outcomes

Compared to previous results, the BJP's tally was much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 seats and the 282 seats it won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, saw significant growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 in 2019 and 44 in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in its coalition, including JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes were counted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, marking the first time since 2014 that it did not secure a majority on its own.

Next steps

The recommendation for the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha will pave the way for the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha and the formation of a new government.

Also read | Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi take same flight to Delhi ahead of NDA, INDIA bloc meetings after election results