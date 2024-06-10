Parliament session after completion of Lok Sabha election likely to begin from June 18, 19: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament of India

The first Parliament Session will begin from June 18, 19, said the sources on Monday. The developent comes hours after Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government for the historic third time in a row.

The first session will commence with the oath-taking by the newly elected Members of the Parliament (MPS), they said. The MPs will elect a new Speaker for the Lok Sabha. The Session is likley to be short, maybe for a few days, they added.

Earlier, Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers that put emphasis on continuity, youth and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Portfolios of the new ministers were yet to be announced till late tonight.

There were bugles, ceremonial guards, flowers and all the trappings of a grand spectacle at the oath taking ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan that lasted 155 minutes. Nearly 9,000 people from all walks of life were estimated to be present for the grand event that began at 7.15 pm.

"This team of ministers is a great blend of youth and experience; we will leave no stone unturned in improving people's lives," PM Modi posted on X shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.

"I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress," he added.

There were 33 first-timers with six from well-known political families. They included three former chief ministers -- Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana) and HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka). The new faces also included Suresh Gopi, the actor-turned-politician who scripted history by becoming the BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala. The strength of the Modi ministry including the prime minister stood at 72 as against the maximum limit of 81.

The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Also read: Narendra Modi takes charge as Prime Minister for historic third time, gets rousing welcome at PMO | WATCH