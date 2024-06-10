Narendra Modi takes charge as Prime Minister for historic third time, gets rousing welcome at PMO | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Narendra Modi's first visit to PMO in his third term as PM

Narendra Modi on Monday took charge as the Prime Minister of India for the historic third time. He received a warm welcome at the PMO (Prime Minister's Office), South Block, New Delhi. PMO staffers greeted him with a round of applause as the PM entered the premises.

PM Modi's first decision in 3rd term

PM Modi signed his first file in his third term as the Prime Minister authorising the release of 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers.

After signing on to the release of funds, Modi said, “Ours is a government fully committed to 'kisan kalyan' (farmers' welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

The decision signifies the government's commitment to farmers' welfare following the ruling National Democratic Alliance's poll win, albeit with some setback, especially in parts of rural India.