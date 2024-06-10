Monday, June 10, 2024
     
  Narendra Modi takes charge as Prime Minister for historic third time, gets rousing welcome at PMO | WATCH

Narendra Modi takes charge as Prime Minister for historic third time, gets rousing welcome at PMO | WATCH

Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: June 10, 2024 12:35 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : INDIA TV Narendra Modi's first visit to PMO in his third term as PM

Narendra Modi on Monday took charge as the Prime Minister of India for the historic third time. He received a warm welcome at the PMO (Prime Minister's Office), South Block, New Delhi. PMO staffers greeted him with a round of applause as the PM entered the premises.

PM Modi's first decision in 3rd term

PM Modi signed his first file in his third term as the Prime Minister authorising the release of 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers.
 
After signing on to the release of funds, Modi said, “Ours is a government fully committed to 'kisan kalyan' (farmers' welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."
 
The decision signifies the government's commitment to farmers' welfare following the ruling National Democratic Alliance's poll win, albeit with some setback, especially in parts of rural India.

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Portfolios of the new ministers were yet to be announced till late tonight. There were bugles, ceremonial guards, flowers and all the trappings of a grand spectacle at the oath taking ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan that lasted 155 minutes. Nearly 9,000 people from all walks of life were estimated to be present for the grand event that began at 7.15 pm.

Also read: Modi 3.0: PM Narendra Modi signs first file to release Rs 20,000 crore for PM Kisan Nidhi

