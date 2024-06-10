Narendra Modi takes charge as Prime Minister for historic third time, gets rousing welcome at PMO | WATCH

Narendra Modi on Monday took charge as the Prime Minister of India for the historic third time. He received a warm welcome at the PMO (Prime Minister's Office), South Block, New Delhi. PMO staffers greeted him with a round of applause as the PM entered the premises.
PM Modi's first decision in 3rd term
Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Portfolios of the new ministers were yet to be announced till late tonight. There were bugles, ceremonial guards, flowers and all the trappings of a grand spectacle at the oath taking ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan that lasted 155 minutes. Nearly 9,000 people from all walks of life were estimated to be present for the grand event that began at 7.15 pm.
