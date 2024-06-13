Lok Sabha Speaker election to be held on June 26, candidates can be proposed till June 25

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker election: The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled to take place on June 26, two days after the first Parliament session after Lok Sabha elections is set to begin. The notices for motions supporting candidates can be submitted by members by 12 noon a day prior, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Thursday.

However, the suspense over the name of the Speaker continues as the government has not yet announced any candidate for the position.

At any time before 12 noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.

"In the present case, notices of motions for the election of the Speaker can be given before 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25," it explained.

While first two days will be devoted for oath taking of newly-elected members, June 26 has been fixed for the election of the speaker.

Parliament session from June 24 to July 3

The first Parliament session after Lok Sabha elections will be held from June 24 to July 3, newly inducted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kirren Rijiju said. According to Rijiju, the first three days of the session will see the newly elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House. The session will conclude on July 3.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27. The prime minister is expected to respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in both the Houses of Parliament.

Who will be the Lok Sabha Speaker in Modi 3.0?

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, but it fell short of achieving the magic figure of 272 on its own. Since the party managed to win 240 seats, it formed the government with the support of allies including Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena among others. Though most of the government portfolios to the newly inducted ministers of BJP-NDA have been allotted, the post of Speaker in the Modi 3.0 government is yet to be announced. Will the Speaker be from the BJP once again or from the saffron party's allies? Let's analyse.

The 17th Lok Sabha, in which the BJP was in an absolute majority with 303 seats, elected Om Birla as the Speaker. In a first, no Deputy Speaker was elected through its term of five years. As per Article 93 of the Constitution, the Lok Sabha shall, as soon as may be, choose two members to be Speaker and Deputy Speaker so often as the offices become vacant. However, it does not provide a specific time frame.

What happened in previous BJP-led coalition governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee?

In the 12th Lok Sabha, led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee - which lasted for 13 months, from March 10, 1998 to April 26, 1999 - Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader GMC Balayogi was elected the Speaker in March 1998. He held the post until 2002.

In 2002, during the full 5-year term (1999-2004) of the BJP-led NDA government, Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi was elected Lok Sabha Speaker after the death of Balayogi in 2002.

In 2014 under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP alone won a total of 282 seats, more than the magic figure while together with the NDA, its total strength in the Lok Sabha was 336.

In 2019, the saffron party maxed out its performance and won 303 seats on its own while together with the NDA, the alliance stood at 353 seats in Lok Sabha.

During Vajpayee's era, the BJP couldn't cross the 200 mark on its own, therefore, the stability of the government was largely dependent on its allies, and the Speaker post was allotted to alliance partners.

The BJP secured the majority on its own in 2014 and 2019 under PM Modi, though it accommodated alliance partners as well in the government but the Speaker post was held by the saffron party.

Now talking about 2024, the BJP is the single largest party with 240 seats, close to the magic figure but still 32 seats short. The situation still gives room to the BJP to bargain for the Speaker post but if it's unable to do then the post is likely to be given to Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party or Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, so the suspense continues.

