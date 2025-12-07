Bigg Boss 19 winner 2025: Gaurav Khanna takes title; Farrhana, Pranit finish as runners-up Gaurav Khanna has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 19, taking home Rs 50 lakh after defeating finalists Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More in a star-studded grand finale.

Gaurav Khanna has been announced as the winner of Colors TV's hit show Bigg Boss 19. The Anupamaa actor was awarded a Rs 50 lakh cash prize. It should be noted that Gaurav Khanna was joined by Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More in the season's top five contestants, while Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More emerged as the first and second runners-up.

Salman Khan's hosted show, Bigg Boss 19, premiered on August 24, 2025, with 16 contestants and two wild card contestants, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar, who later joined the show.

Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav Khanna received the highest number of votes and lifted the Bigg Boss 19 trophy on Sunday, December 7, 2025. His journey was no less than a roller coaster ride. Sharing the announcement, JioHotstar's X handle wrote, "Apni simplicity aur shaant swabhaav se #GauravKhanna bane Bigg Boss 19 ke winner (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale: Celebrity guests

The grand finale night of Bigg Boss 19 premiered on Sunday, December 7, 2025, on JioHotstar and Colors TV from 9 pm and 10.30 pm, respectively. The event was attended by several celebrities, including Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, who appeared to promote their show Splitsvilla 16. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also joined the finale to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Singer-politician Pawan Singh delivered a stage performance.

