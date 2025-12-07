Bigg Boss 19 finalist Gaurav Khanna: His full journey, key moments and finale update Gaurav Khanna’s Bigg Boss 19 journey had everything — a strong start, clashes, setbacks and a mastermind comeback that made him the season’s first finalist. Here’s a full recap before the finale.

New Delhi:

Anupama actor Gaurav Khanna entered the Bigg Boss 19 house after leaving the Star Plus show at its peak and after winning the first season of Celebrity MasterChef. Host Salman Khan welcomed the TV actor to the reality show by calling him the 'brand ambassador of green flags.'

After serving almost four months inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, the actor became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19 and secured his place in the top 5. Now that the show is coming to an end, let's revisit Gaurav Khanna's journey inside the BB 19 house.

Gaurav Khanna's strong kickstart to the show

Gaurav Khanna was one of the few contestants of Bigg Boss 19 who made their presence felt on the reality show from the first week, by looking like the leader of the “positive group” that had Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.

GK was also the first one to lock horns with Kunickaa Sadanand during the first captaincy task. Moreover, his words for the senior actress felt apt when she was unable to take the criticism and left the captaincy midweek. Gaurav also won everyone’s hearts when he welcomed back Farrhana Bhatt inside the house and tried to show her the right path on the show several times, until she questioned his TV career.

When GK lost his way

However, Gaurav Khanna's journey inside the house was not all glittery. The TV actor lost his plot after the first few initial weeks and was also called out by host Salman Khan, who asked Gaurav what he was doing on the show. After several contestants tried to get after GK for being too loud and a pushover, the actor was seen playing on the back foot with his team.

This was the time when he was guided by the host and his friends, as the actor was roaring back and taking the right stands.

When GK turned the mastermind

Gaurav was titled as the mastermind of Bigg Boss 19 as he understood that numbers matter inside the house and hence tried to balance his equations with the contestants. Being calm and patient by virtue also helped him silently make his way into the finals along with winning major tasks inside the house.

The Ticket to Finale task was not only entirely won by GK, but he also became the captain of the house after winning the most important task of the season, even after he faced several setbacks during the captaincy selection due to house politics.

When the house echoed GK!

In the last two weeks of the show, GK could be seen as the centrepiece of the house, and the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and daily episode could be seen revolving around him. Contestants like Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, who showed several colours on the show, were seen locking horns with GK as it seemed impossible for them to understand how someone, without raising his voice and using abusive words, reached the finals of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Now just two days are left for the Bigg Boss 19 finale, and it will be interesting to see if Gaurav Khanna can win this show with his silent demeanour and add his name to the likes of BB winners like Rahul Bose, who stayed true to their character and still won the show that tests your grit and patience each day.

Bigg Boss 19 finale

Bigg Boss 19 finale will stream on Colors TV channel and OTT platform Jio Hotstar on December 7, 2025, at 9:00 pm. The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt.

