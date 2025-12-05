Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar gets evicted, THESE contestants secure a spot in top 5 In the latest Bigg Boss 19 episode, Malti Chahar was evicted during the mid-week elimination task. This task decided the top 5 finalists of the season. Read on to know who made it to the grand finale.

New Delhi:

The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 19's finale week witnessed a dramatic twist as housemates faced an eviction. Malti Chahar, who had entered the BB 19 house as a wild card contestant, was evicted. With her exit, the show on Colors TV now has its top five finalists for the season.

During the episode, Bigg Boss asked all unsafe contestants to participate in the mid-week elimination task in the garden area. Read on to find out the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss season 19.

Malti Chahar gets evicted from Bigg Boss 19 house

In the task, housemates were asked to write their names on a card and drop it into the Kadhai burner one by one. If green smoke appeared, they were safe; white smoke meant they had to wait, and red smoke indicated eviction.

Notably, Gaurav Khanna was already standing aside as he had become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19. He was later joined by Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Farrhana Bhatt. When Malti Chahar checked her result, she saw red smoke, resulting in her eviction just a few days before the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 19 top 5 finalists

The contestants who have secured a place in the Bigg Boss 19 finale are as follows.

Gaurav Khanna

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Amaal Mallik

Farrhana Bhatt

JioHotstar also shared an Instagram post announcing the top 5 finalists. The caption reads, "Aapke pyaar aur votes se yeh bante hai Bigg Boss 19 ke top 5 finalists (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale date and time

The grand finale of Salman Khan–hosted Bigg Boss 19 will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Viewers can stream it at 9 PM on JioHotstar and watch it on Colors TV from 10:30 PM.

