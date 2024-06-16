Sikkim: Evacuation of 1,200 stranded tourists likely to begin on Monday, at least six dead so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Section of a road damaged due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall

The evacuation of over 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district is expected to commence on Monday, provided the weather conditions improve, an official announced. The evacuation could not proceed on Sunday due to unfavorable weather.

Chungthang's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kiran Thatal stated that the evacuation process would take place either by air or road if the weather permits. If there are favorable weather conditions, the evacuation process will take place through air or road Thatal said.

The district administration has been managing the lodging of the stranded tourists, accommodating them in various hotels in Lachung town, where they are provided food at a nominal rate. In case of any inconvenience, the tourists have been directed to report to the Lachung police station he added.

SDM Thatal also held a meeting with Chungthang BDO Pipon Lachung and hotel owners to discuss the evacuation process. Hotel owners were instructed not to ask tourists to vacate their rooms until the evacuation is initiated. “The hotel owners have also been told not to ask the tourists to vacate their rooms till the evacuation process was initiated,” Thatal mentioned.

Roads & Bridges Department Minister assures safe evacuation

Meanwhile, Roads & Bridges Department Minister N B Dahal visited Lachung, interacted with the tourists, heard their grievances, and assured them of a safe evacuation at the earliest.

The recent heavy rains have triggered landslides in Sikkim, resulting in the deaths of at least six people and causing significant damage to properties, power supplies, food supplies, and mobile networks. More than 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, are stranded in Lachung town due to these landslides.

The Border Roads Organisation is working diligently to clear the roads and restore connectivity with North Sikkim. The evacuation of the stranded tourists will proceed as soon as the weather allows.



