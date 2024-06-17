Filmmaker RS Prasanna praises Aamir Khan for being a 'terrific leader', wraps up Sitaare Zameen Par

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Filmmaker RS Prasanna and Aamir Khan

Director RS Prasanna has announced that the filming of "Sitaare Zameen Par", starring Aamir Khan, is finished. On Saturday, Prasanna of "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" fame shared the update on his Instagram Story which featured a picture of a cake with the film's title with the caption "It's a wrap".

In a separate Instagram Story, the filmmaker praised Khan for being a "terrific leader" and "protector". "From watching 'Lagaan' on screen and picking up my jaw from the floor. To standing next to, learning from, admiring and working with THE Aamir Sir. God has been extremely kind and generous. So so much to learn from sir on so many fronts."

"But above all. How to be an amazing human being. Full of love, passion, absolute humility. Unending curiosity and learning zeal. A terrific leader, and an extraordinary creative culture builder. Constantly empowering those around him. Extremely trusting. And a protector," Prasanna wrote in his post. "What an absolute delight of a human. You are a treasure, my friend," the director wrote alongside his photo with Deshmukh on his Instagram Story.

"Sitaare Zameen Par" will also mark Khan's return to the silver screen after 2022's “Laal Singh Chaddha”. "Sitaare Zameen Par", also produced by Khan's banner Aamir Khan Productions, also features Genelia Deshmukh.

Recently, Khan co-produced "Laapataa Ladies" with its director and his former wife Kiran Rao. His next production is Rajkumar Santoshi's "Lahore 1947", starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film. Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

For the unversed, 2007's Taare Zameen Par is the sequel of Sitaare Zameen Par. It tells the story of Ishaan Awasthi, a dyslexic kid who outshines and grows in life after his art teacher discovers his potential. Directed by Amole Gupta, the film also featured Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Sachet Engineer among others. Darsheel Safary also won the Filmfare 2008 Best Actor Award for Taare Zameen Par.

