Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha raises temperature at the opening ceremony of MIFF | WATCH

These days Taha Shah remains in the headlines. For the unversed, he is seen here in the role of 'Tajdaar' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Not only this but after the release of the popular web series, there is a huge increase in Taha's fan following. Taha Shah was also seen making waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The video of him arriving at the opening ceremony of MIFF is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Taha Shah Badussha is seen wearing a blue suit and pairing it with a white shirt. He completed his look with brown shoes and sunglasses. Fans flooded the comment section to appreciate the actor. One user wrote, "Handsome Hunk". Several other users commented with heart and fire emojis.

The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) began on June 15 and will continue till June 21. Besides, MIFF screenings will also be held in Delhi at Sirifort Auditorium, Chennai at Tagore Film Centre, Pune at NFAI Auditorium and Kolkata at SRFTI Auditorium.

For the unversed, Taha Shah Badussha played the role of Nawab Tajdar Baloch, an advocate and Alamzeb's fiance. One of the most anticipated series of 2024, "Heeramandi" was praised for its drama, lavish sets, and intricately crafted clothes. However, a section of viewers has called out the series for romanticising brothels, and historical and linguistic inaccuracies. The first season of the series also starred Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and Indresh Malik.

Recently, Netflix announced the second season of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar. This comes a month after the big-budget period drama series premiered on the streamer. Bhansali had previously said the decision to greenlight "Heeramandi" for a second season rests with Netflix. "Season 2, happens or not, happens with Netflix announcing if they want to go ahead with it. And they're (Netflix) the best producers I've ever worked with in 30 years. I keep telling them, 'I've done some good karma that I have had the chance to work with people like you all'. But the decision to do season 2 comes from them, not from me," the director told PTI.

