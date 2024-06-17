President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on occasion of 'Eid-ul-Adha'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) President Murmu and PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Monday, June 17.

Taking to their respective social media handles, both leaders greeted the nation on the special occasion. President Murmu, in her greetings, called on people to take a pledge to work together for the benefit of all countrymen.

She said, "Heartiest greetings of Eid-uz-Adha to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad! This festival of sacrifice and renunciation gives us the message of sharing our happiness with everyone, especially with the needy. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to work together for the benefit of all countrymen, especially the people of the underprivileged sections."





Further, PM Modi, sharing her warm greetings on the occasion, mentioned, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy."





Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, celebrations have begun across the country. Hundrerds of devotees visited mosques and several religious sites across the country to offer namaz on the auspicious occasion. At the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi also worshippers gathered for morning prayers.Significantly, BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi earlier speaking to media on the occasion said, "Our country is a unique one in the world where people from every faith and religion live and every festival of the world is celebrated...We celebrate each other's festival and that's what we call unity in diversity, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.."

