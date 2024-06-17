Chandu Champion Box Office: Kartik Aaryan starrer goes strong, sees massive jump on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan's latest release Chandu Champion is going strong at the box office despite the slow start. The film's earnings are gaining momentum with each day. The tremendous buzz of the film even before its release has struck the right chord with the audience. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10 crore in India net on its third day. The total collection now stands at Rs 21.75 crore. Chandu Champion had an overall 32.47% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, June 16.

Chandu Champion Day 3 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 13.50%

Afternoon Shows: 31.45%

Evening Shows: 46.29%

Night Shows: 38.63%

Apart from its box office earnings, the Kartik Aaryan starrer recently earned its place on IMDb with the highest ratings, i.e., 8.9. On one hand, with the rating the film is getting and on the other hand, with the benefit of word of mouth, this film will be seen flying the flag of success at the box office in the coming days.

India TV's Jaya Dwivedi wrote in her review, "Kartik Aaryan's acting skills in Chandu Champion are something people are going to remember for a long time. He has captured every emotion in every scene perfectly. Despite not having a female lead, each scene of the film is captivating and one wouldn't be able to take off eyes for a minute from the screen." "The cinematography of the film is definitely one of the things which needs to be acknowledged and appreciated. A shot has been shown in the film where the beginning starts with a plane passing right in front of the sun and ends with the sun turning into a ball of the flag of Japan."

Kartik and Kabir's film 'Chandu Champion' was released in theatres on June 14. In this, Kartik is seen in the role of Muralikant Petkar. On the first day, the film earned Rs 5.40 crore at the box office. Now with the earning of 7.70 crore on the second day, the total earning of the film in three days has become Rs 21.75 crore.

Kartik Aaryan played the role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Muralikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, film stars like Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Anirudh Dave, Vijay Raaz and Palak Lalwani.

