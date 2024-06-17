Bridgerton: 'I really hope...', Simone Ashley hopes to reprise role in season 4 with Jonathan Bailey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey

British actress Simone Ashley who shot to fame for portraying the role of Kate Sharma in the popular show Bridgerton spoke at length about her expectations of featuring in season 4 of the series. According to a report in PTI, Simone said, that she hopes to be part of the series along with her co-star Jonathan Bailey.

In the third season of the period drama, Ashley and Bailey reprised their characters Kate and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. Kate and Anthony, now married and set to welcome their first child, were at the centre of "Bridgerton" season two. Simone said, "Both Johnny and I, adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show. I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully."

At the end of "Bridgerton" season three, Kate and Anthony were shown talking about leaving for the former's native India from London to welcome the baby. The first part of the series' third installment premiered on May 16, followed by its second part on June 13.

The latest season of "Bridgerton" followed the friends-to-lovers romance of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. It also starred Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Jessica Madsen, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, and Daniel Francis.

Netflix's series Bridgerton is an American historical romantic drama based on the book by Julia Quinn. The show depicts the rituals and customs of royal families of the 1800s. The Bridgertons are a fictional family. Its first season came in 2020. The show stars Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, and Ruby Barker. The Netflix show is created by Chris Van Dusen. In this series, the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society.

