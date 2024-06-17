'It was a conscious decision...', Nia Sharma on her absence from TV

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses in the television industry, the diva lets her confidence and bold appearance do the talking. The hotness of the TV industry has a huge fan base of around 7.7 million dedicated fans and followers. Nia Sharma recently spoke about her staying from the small screen as she was sceptical about its future at a time when every other show was going off in a few months.

As someone who has been part of long-running soap operas, including "Ishq Mein Marjawan", the actor said she wanted to wait for the right opportunity which came in the form of her latest outing "Suhagan Chudail", which airs on Colors TV. Her previous show appearance was in the Ekta Kapoor-produced "Naagin 4", which ended in 2020. In the last four years, she has starred in reality shows such as "Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India", emerging as the winner, and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10".

According to a report in PTI, Nia Sharma said, "It was a conscious decision (to not do TV shows) as the idea was that TV overall in the last few years has drained in terms of TRP. Every show was shutting (down) in three to four months. The kind of shows I’ve done, they had longevity, they were running for years and years. I always believed that a project shouldn't be like, ‘It came and went off air and no one knew about it".

"I'm sceptical of those kinds of things, and that’s why I was consciously not taking up a TV project because everyone was experimenting. Nobody was sure and even the roles that I got (offered), I did not resonate with them. All the shows that were being offered to me went off (air) in three months. So, I was kind of okay, ‘Thankfully, I did not take it up", she added.

She further said, "We always know of certain things that television faces, it's the working conditions, which will always be there because it's (mostly about) daily soaps. They're churning out content daily, they're not here to set examples about how a TV show set should be. We all are aware of these conditions."

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel role of Manvi Chowdhary. After this, she worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show ‘Jamai Raja’, which was a big hit. She also participated in reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia Sharma is currently seen in reality show Laughter Chefs.

