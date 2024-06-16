Kalki 2898 AD to Devara: Part 1, Telugu films that can take over box office in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Telugu films that can take over box office in 2024

Apart from Hindi films, there are millions of fans of Telugu cinema in and out of our country. Stars like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR among others are also very popular in North India as they are in their states. In the year 2024, many great films made originally in the Telugu language are going to be released. These films are not only on the most anticipated films list but are also made on big budgets. Let us know about those Telugu films going to hit the screens this year which can create a stir at the box office.

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the most awaited film of this year. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will be seen in it along with Prabhas. Recently the trailer of the film was released by the makers. Seeing this, the curiosity of the people has increased even more. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is going to hit the theatres on June 27. Made on a budget of Rs 600 crores, it is speculated that the film can earn a lot at the box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

After the release of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel. The wait of the audience is going to end soon. The makers of the film are trying to release it as soon as possible. This film starring Allu Arjun was set to release on the occasion of Independence Day but if reports are to be believed, the release date of the film may be extended.

Game Changer

After the success of RRR, Ram Charan's popularity has increased a lot all over the world. He will soon be seen in a film named Game Changer. Kiara Advani is also with him in the film. This film is directed by Shankar. According to reports, this film will be released on the big screen on the occasion of Dussehra.

Devara: Part-1

The name of Telugu superstar Jr NTR's film is also included in this list. Devara Part-1 is one of the most awaited films of this year which is capable of making bumper earnings at the box office. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. This film, directed by Koratala Siva, will be released on October 10.

Thandel

The audience is also eagerly waiting for Naga Chaitanya's film Thandel. Sai Pallavi is also in the film. According to media reports, this film is based on a real incident. It is directed by Chandu Mondeti. It is being told that this film can be released around Christmas this year.

