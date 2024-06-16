Kota Factory 3 to House of the Dragon S2, OTT release of the week

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE List of OTT release of the week

Like every week, this time too, many great films and web series from Bollywood, South to Korean films are going to be released on different OTT platforms. At the same time, this week Jeetu Bhaiya i.e. Jitendra Kumar's popular series 'Kota Factory 3' is going to be released after a long wait. These web series and movies are going to be released on OTT platforms like Disney+Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. If you also want to entertain yourself sitting at home this week, then this list is going to be special for you.

House of the Dragon Season 2

'House of the Dragon' is based on George RR Martin's novel 'Fire and Blood'. After the first season of this series became a hit, people were waiting for its second part for a long time. Now its second season is all set to be released in India and worldwide.

Release date- June 17

OTT- Jio Cinema

Kota Factory Season 3

People have been waiting for season 3 of 'Kota Factory' for a long time, which is now going to end this week. In this series, 'Jeetu Bhaiya' prepares the students preparing for NEET / JEE in Kota, Rajasthan.

Release date- June 20

OTT- Netflix

Agents of Mystery

'Agents of Mystery' is also a hit Hollywood film. The story of this film is mystery-based, in which you will also get to see a thriller. In this show, some investigators are given the responsibility of solving a mysterious task.

Release date- June 18

OTT- Netflix

Aranmanai 4

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna are in the lead roles in the South's horror and comedy film 'Aranmanai 4'. People have liked this film very much.

Release date- 21 June

OTT- Disney Plus Hotstar

My Name is Gabriel

If you want to watch Korean web series, then you can watch 'My Name is Gabriel' this week. This show is about four celebrities, who are controlled by AI Gabriel.

Release date- 21 June

OTT- Netflix

