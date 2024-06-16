'Punjabi aagaye, oye...', Diljit Dosanjh explains why he mentions Punjab in every given instance

Follow us on Image Source : DILJIT DOSANJH'S INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen on Jimmy Fallon's chat show

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently at the peak of his career. His name is now being counted among the big stars of the country. Punjabi singers are winning the hearts of people not only in India but globally. Recently Diljit announced that he will appear on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon. Announcing this, Diljit wrote, 'Punjabi aa gaye oye.' This is not the first time that Diljit has said or written this line. He also wrote this line with great pride in the Coachella and Mumbai Concerts. Many of his fans had this question in their mind why does he say Punjab instead of India? Now the actor has answered this question.

This is why he takes the name of Punjab

During a podcast, Diljit Dosanjh was asked why he takes the name of Punjab with so much pride instead of India on stage. On this, the actor said, 'Punjab is a small part of India and I come from a very small state, where regional music is made. Earlier regional music was not on such a big level, but now it has reached the global level. So when you come from a small town, the feeling is completely different.' The actor further said, 'At the level of India, there are very big artists. I cannot sing as well as Sonu Nigam. Regional music reached 'Coachella' from India. This is the reason why I have that feeling today that I have come from a small town to a big city.' Talking about his 'Coachella' tour, the actor says, when I went to 'Coachella', one of my friends told me that 'You are not realising that this is the first time Punjabi is being spoken on the world stage. It sat in my mind and came on stage on its own, I did not say it intentionally.'

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's film ' Amar Singh Chamkila' opposite Parineeti Chopra. Talking about his upcoming work, the actor-singer is ready for the release of the Punjabi film 'Jatt and Juliet 3'. Neeru Bajwa will also be seen with her in the film. The film will be released on June 27.

