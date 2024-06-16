Digangana Suryavanshi sends defamation notice to 'Showstopper' makers, actress was accused of fraud

Follow us on Image Source : DIGANGANA'S INSTAGRAM Digangana sends defamation notice to producer Manish Harishankar

Earlier 'Showstopper' director-producer Manish Harishankar accused TV actor Digangana Suryavanshi of making false promises and taking money from his team. Now the actress has taken legal action against the producer. Digangana has sent a defamation notice to director Manish Harishankar. She has filed a complaint against the producer under various sections. According to media reports, Digangana has filed a complaint against the producer under sections 420, 406, 509, 499, 500, 503, 506, 63, 199, and 211.

What is the matter?

The actress has rejected all allegations against her by 'Showstopper' director-producer Manish Harishankar. Let us tell you that Manish had accused the actress of 'extortion' and 'criminal breach of trust'. The show's production house MH Films had filed a police complaint against Digangana accusing her of cheating and criminal breach of trust under Section 420 and Section 406 of the IPC.

What did Digangana say?

According to reports, actress Digangana, while talking about the producer's claims, said that this is Manish's bizarre imagination. "This is all a lie. This is just a cheap publicity stunt to drag names. Clearly, he is trying to find a scapegoat. I do not want to waste time in explaining further. I have already wasted a lot of time trying to help him," said the Veer Ki Ardas Veera actor.

Digangana's lawyer hits back

Digangana's lawyer revealed that the actor had taken Akshay Kumar's approval to join as a presenter for 'Showstopper' under a business deal, which Manish did not fulfil. 'We would like to officially state that all the allegations levelled against our client Digangana are completely baseless and are the result of someone's criminal intent and an attempt to hide their shortcomings.' the actress' lawyer said. Let us tell you that according to media reports, this project has come to a halt due to the financial crisis. Some reports claim that investors have not even received their payments back.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion gets 8.9 IMDb rating, calls it fan's love and appreciation