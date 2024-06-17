Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki' selected to be screened at Shanghai International Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Dunki screening at SIFF announced

Rajkumar Hirani, renowned for his films' compelling narratives and emotional depth, continues to make waves with Dunki, his latest release starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film has captivated audiences globally and now adds another feather to its cap with an invitation to the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

Filmmaker to attend SIFF screening

Rajkumar Hirani will attend SIFF as a Film Representative, where Dunki will be showcased in the esteemed International Panorama section of SIFF 2024, scheduled from June 14 to 23. Audiences can catch screenings of Dunki on June 15, 18, and 20. This selection marks a proud moment for Hirani and underscores the growing international recognition of Indian cinema.

For those who don't know, established in 1993, the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations and is renowned for its non-specialized competitive platform.

Box Office Performance

The film performed well at the box office and earned 500 cores on the world box office. This was Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023, he made his comeback after 4 long years. However, Shah Rukh may not have any release this year. The actor has also not announced his upcoming films too. But reports suggest that he might have a cameo in KGF famed actor Yash's next film 'Toxic'.

More Deets about the film

For the unversed, Dunki term is a Punjabi idiom, which means moving from one place to another. When people are sent to another country illegally by stopping in different countries, it is called the donkey route. This route or way to reach countries including America, Canada and some European countries, is also called illegal immigration. Dunki is also the only Bollywood film to be shown in the biggest hall of Le Grand Rex on Christmas evening, where a huge queue of King Khan's fans was seen outside the cinema hall. Le Grand Rex is Europe's largest cinema hall. The film is now available on Netflix.

