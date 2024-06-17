Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Kisan 17th installment: Steps to check beneficiary status online, complete KYC formalities

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, launched by the NDA government in 2018, aims to support landholding farmer families by providing financial assistance for agricultural and allied activities. Eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, totalling Rs 6,000 annually. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the release of the 17th installment, amounting to around Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit 9.3 crore farmers. This marks the government's continued commitment to farmer welfare.

How to check PM Kisan beneficiary status online:

1. Go to the official PM Kisan website.

2. Visit the Beneficiary Status page.

3. Click on Beneficiary Status.

4. Enter Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

5. Click on Get Data.

6. View Beneficiary Status and check for Payment Status.

Completing e-KYC formalities:

Farmers must complete their e-KYC to receive the 17th and subsequent installments. The PM-Kisan Yojana offers two methods for e-KYC:

OTP-based e-KYC:

1. Visit the PM-Kisan website (https://pmkisan.gov.in/).

2. Click on the e-KYC option under the Farmers Corner section.

3. Enter your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number.

4. Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number to complete the e-KYC process.

Biometric authentication e-KYC:

1. Visit the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) or State Seva Kendra.

2. Provide your Aadhaar card and registered mobile number.

3. The CSC operator will complete the biometric authentication using your fingerprint or iris scan.

Completing these steps ensures that farmers receive their benefits without any hassle.

