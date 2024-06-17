'It appears your wisdom...', Swara Bhasker slammed over her 'vegetarian' tweet

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker has come under public scrutiny after her tweet regarding vegetarians went viral within no time. The Bollywood actress criticised the food blogger over her 'proud to be a vegetarian' tweet. Swara Bhasker's response has not gone down well with the netizens and is trolled left and right for this.

Swara shared a tweet from a food blogger on the occasion of Eid. In the post, the food blogger shared a picture of a plate of food and wrote, " I am proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt". The Tanu Weds Manu actress retweeted it and wrote, "Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk.. forcibly impregnating cows then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid."

Netizens flooded the comment section to give their opinion on this matter. One user wrote, "In the image, it is tofu, not paneer. Tofu is derived from soy and is made by curdling fresh soy milk. Don't know why you are triggered".

Another user wrote, "Taking a calf’s rightful milk by forcibly impregnating cows ???? Seriously, this is your logic?? It appears your wisdom has decided to take an extended holiday. The one who raises an animal also provides it with food and care. If someone gets milk from the animal, they also ensure that the animal and her calf are fed and looked after. It’s a very responsible job but this reality would be far too advanced to ever penetrate your minuscule intellect. We saw once you were arguing on a TV channel with No logic, No evidence, and No sense. So we know the capacity of your tiny brain dumbo. And that journalist gave you a thorough public thrashing for all to see. You stick to your new book which teaches about how to get married to 9 years old girl don’t put your nose into something where some brain is required."

Swara and Fahad had a court marriage in February, which was followed by a social function a month later. The couple had met while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in January 2020 and had become close friends a while later. Swara Bhasker is best known for films including Guzaarish, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Many, and Veere Di Wedding among others. She was last seen in the 2022 release 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar.'

