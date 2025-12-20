Flight operations hit as Delhi chokes under fog; orange alert issued amid rising pollution Poor visibility at the airport caused serious disruptions, with more than 700 flights delayed and at least 177 flights cancelled. These included both arrivals and departures, along with a few international services.

New Delhi:

Delhi remained covered in dense fog and heavy pollution for another day on Friday, badly affecting daily life and air travel. Low visibility combined with toxic air led to major flight disruptions, while weather officials warned that conditions may worsen over the weekend.

Over 700 flights affected, 177 cancelled

Poor visibility at the airport caused serious disruptions, with more than 700 flights delayed and at least 177 flights cancelled. These included both arrivals and departures, along with a few international services. Early Friday morning, visibility dropped sharply, touching zero at Safdarjung and just 50 metres at Palam, prompting authorities to issue a red alert for fog.

Orange alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog on Saturday. Officials said very thick fog is likely in many parts of the city during early morning hours. Light mist may also appear at night. Similar conditions are expected to continue on Sunday and Monday, with dense fog possible in some areas.

Delhi’s air quality remained dangerously high. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 374 on Friday, staying in the “very poor” range. Morning readings were even worse, inching closer to the “severe” mark. Several monitoring stations reported extremely unhealthy air levels.

Vivek Vihar recorded the worst pollution with an AQI above 430, followed closely by Anand Vihar. At one point, more than a dozen locations were placed in the severe category.

Temperatures dipped further, with the minimum recorded at 9 degrees Celsius. Forecasts suggest nights could get colder over the weekend. Experts say falling temperatures can trap pollution closer to the ground, worsening air quality. Light winds and the absence of rain are adding to the problem.

Despite strict checks on vehicles and thousands of fines issued across the NCR, vehicle emissions continue to add significantly to Delhi’s pollution. Data shows that the share of pollution from vehicles is expected to rise over the next few days.

This December has already seen several days of severe air pollution, making it one of the worst in recent years. The city has faced long stretches of very poor air since November, with little relief so far.

Supreme Court calls for long-term solutions

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court criticised short-term pollution control measures and urged authorities to focus on permanent solutions. The court stressed the need for joint action by Delhi and neighbouring states and will review the matter again in early January.