US targets ISIS 'strongholds' in Syria over killing of three Americans; Trump says 'you'll be hit harder' In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said the Syrian government is 'fully' backing the US military strikes. Lauding Syrian President Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, Trump said Syria is currently being led by a man "who is working very hard to bring Greatness back" to the middle east nation.

Washington:

The United States (US) on Friday (local time) launched military strikes in Syria, in response to the killing of American soldiers and a civilian by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) earlier this month. The military strikes, named Operation Hawkeye, targeted the 'strongholds' of ISIS, with President Donald Trump warning terrorists against attacking American nationals.

In a post on Truth Social, the 79-year-old Republican leader also said the Syrian government is 'fully' backing the US military strikes. Lauding Syrian President Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, Trump said Syria is currently being led by a man "who is working very hard to bring Greatness back" to the middle east nation.

"Because of ISIS’s vicious killing of brave American Patriots in Syria, whose beautiful souls I welcomed home to American soil earlier this week in a very dignified ceremony, I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible," Trump said.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post.

'Declaration of vengeance'

Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War, said this was not a 'beginning of war', but a 'declaration of vengeance'. The President will "never hesitate and never relent to defend" the American nationals, Hegseth said, adding that the Trump administration will continue to 'hunt and kill' the enemies of the US.

"As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Syria welcomes US military strikes

The Syrian government has welcomed the US military strikes and also condemned the killing of two American soldiers and a civilian in Palmyra on December 13. In a post on X, the Syrian foreign ministry said the government is committed in fighting the ISIS and ensuring that it has no safe havens in the country.

Syria will continue to intensify military operations against the ISIS wherever it poses a threat, the Syrian foreign ministry said. "The Syrian Arab Republic invites the United States and member states of the international coalition to support these efforts in a manner that contributes to the protection of civilians and the restoration of security and stability in the region."

ALSO READ - 2 US soldiers, civilian killed in IS attack in Syria, Trump vows 'very serious retaliation'