WI vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs South Africa match

West Indies will take on South Africa in the third and final match of the T20 series and will aim to seal it 3-0

West Indies and South Africa face off for one final time before the T20 World Cup in the ongoing three-match T20 series in Jamaica. The hosts have been rather clinical in a couple of matches so far with different players putting their hand up and be counted for the West Indies. Skipper Brandon King and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie have been two standout performers with the likes of Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd and Kyle Mayers also contributing when the team needed the most and the hosts are now 2-0 ahead.

South Africa have badly missed their first-choice players. While some of them are in transit from India to the Caribbean for the series and the T20 World Cup, a few have been rested after the long IPL season and three of them are involved in the final for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. With Quinton de Kock and some of the bowlers finding form in the second game, the Proteas will be keen to avoid a whitewash and go into the T20 World Cup with some momentum, even though that will be a different team.

The bowling will remain a concern for South Africa though as the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje haven't looked as sharp as they would want them to and since the Proteas are only playing an intra-squad match, this is the final game before the big dance.

My Dream11 team for WI vs SA 3rd T20I

Kyle Mayers (c), Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Quinton de Kock (vc), Matthew Breetzke, Akeal Hosein, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Gudakesh Motie, Anrich Nortje

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King(c), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher(w), Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Jason Holder, Alick Athanaze, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Patrick Kruger, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee