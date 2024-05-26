IPL 2024 Final, Chennai weather report: What happens if KKR vs SRH match is washed out by rain completely?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the 2024 edition of the IPL in Chennai

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will make one final push for the coveted IPL trophy in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. The two teams who have played the most exciting and aggressive cricket throughout the season finished one and two on the points table and rightfully are in the summit clash vying for the trophy. Both teams have already won a trophy but if KKR win, it will be their third title, the first in 10 years while SRH have won only once in the past, in 2016.

More than the players on paper, the KKR vs SRH is a clash of the mindset and approach of being fearless, taking the game to the opposition and no matter the situation, staying positive. That has been the mantra for both teams and with the styles similar in batting department, the bowling will stand out, as it did in the first qualifier. Those four wickets in the powerplay on Tuesday in Ahmedabad, three for Mitchell Starc alone, killed the game then and there as SRH have relied on brutally fast starts from their openers and that match-up will be the key again as KKR batting line-up goes deep till 8 with several match-winners. In Chennai, the KKR spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will also be vital for the Shreyas Iyer-led side, especially since it will be a used wicket.

It rained in Chennai on the eve of the grand final but only for a bit, however, enough for KKR to cancel their practice. Last year, the IPL final went on till the third day due to incessant rains in Ahmedabad. However, it is unlikely to go that far in Chennai on Sunday with the clear weather on the radar.

Even if it rains, it will not be enough for it to be washed out. If it rains heavily, the umpires will try their best to get the game done with reduced overs on the original day itself. But if the match is washed out completely, it will go into the reserve day. If the match was shortened and then interrupted by rain, it will resume from that point only on the reserve day. However, if the rain relents on the reserve day (Monday, May 27) as well, Kolkata Knight Riders will be declared winners for finishing at the top of the table, i.e., above their opponent Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As per Accuweather, there is zero per cent chance of rain in the evening after 6 PM but there will be humidity around 67 per cent which could make it tough for the players. However, because of the rain, there is a cool breeze, which might make it better in the evening but the match is expected to be over on Sunday, May 26 itself.