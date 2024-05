AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with heaping "insults" on Muslims by claiming that "mangalsutras" of women and quotas for deprived castes will be taken away by the INDIA bloc and given to the community. Addressing an election rally in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, Owaisi, whose party is not a part of the opposition coalition, vowed to ensure that Modi did not get a third consecutive term in office, which would lead to "scaremongering in the name of Hindus and Muslims, temples and mosques".