Congress releases new list, fields Manish Tewari from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi | Check list

The Congress on Saturday (April 13) released another list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in which the party has fielded Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut and Manish Tewari from Chandigarh.

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh.

The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee here on Saturday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, Vikramaditya's mother and Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh announced that Vikramaditya Singh is fighting poll from Mandi seat.

Vikramaditya Singh, a two-time MLA from Shimla Rural constituency, is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who is also the sitting MP from the Mandi seat. He is also the former state youth Congress president.