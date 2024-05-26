'Getting rape, death threats': Swati Maliwal blames Dhruv Rathee for victim shaming, attacks AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday said that she has been receiving rape and death threats after a campaign of character assassination allegedly orchestrated by party leaders and volunteers. She said that the situation escalated after the YouTuber Dhruv Rathee posted a one-sided video against her.

Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has assaulted her at the CM's residence on May 13.

'Getting rape and death threats'

In an X post, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats. This got further exacerbated when YouTuber Dhruv Rathee posted a one-sided video against me."

Maliwal accused the party leadership of trying to intimidate her into withdrawing her complaint. She also expressed disappointment with Dhruv Rathee, saying that despite her efforts to contact him and share her side of the story, "he ignored her calls and messages."

'It's shameful'

She further said that it is 'shameful' that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and "victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats."

Maliwal listed several points that she felt were neglected in Dhruv Rathee's 2.5-minute video: She said,

1. Party took a U-turn on its stand after accepting the incident has happened.

2. ⁠MLC report that reveals injuries due to the assault.

3. ⁠Selected part of the video was released and then phone of the accused was formatted?

4. ⁠The accused was arrested from the crime scene (CM house). Why was he allowed to enter the place again? For tampering of evidence?

5. How a woman who always stood for the right issues, even went to Manipur alone without security could be bought over by the BJP?

She further urged Delhi Police to take strong action against the perpetrators. “The manner in which the entire party machinery and its supporters have attempted to vilify and shame me speaks volumes about their stand on women's issues. I am reporting these rape and death threats to @DelhiPolice. I hope they take strong action against the perpetrators,” Maliwal said.

She concluded by noting, “In any case, if something happens to me, we know who instigated it.”

Maliwal's allegations

Swati Maliwal alleged that there is significant pressure within the party to discredit her. She claimed that a senior party leader informed her of a campaign to defame her, including leaking personal photos and pressuring party members to speak against her. Maliwal warned that those supporting her might face expulsion from the party.

Maliwal has alleged that Kumar slapped her seven to eight times, 'kicked on the chest, stomach, and pelvis area,' and threatened to kill her. She stated that the incident occurred on May 13 when she went to meet Kejriwal at his official residence. Meanwhile, the AAP has denied the allegations, claiming that Maliwal is being “blackmailed” by the BJP to become part of their conspiracy.

Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday after being booked under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt)of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Arvind Kejriwal says 'won't comment on Swati Maliwal case, matter is sub-judice' | WATCH

Also Read: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal, sent to 4-day judicial custody